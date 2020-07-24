Coronavirus: Office furniture see huge demand as WFH likely to stay in Mysuru

With many adapting to the Work From Home (WFH) culture, due to the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic, there is great demand for office furniture, both online and offline.

WFH system has almost become the order of the day and is likely to continue till the end of the year. Thus, computer tables and chairs are out of stock in furniture showrooms in Mysuru.

The WFH system has been introduced from March, when Covid-19 positive cases started rising. The fear of the pandemic was so high, that the government implemented a 21-day lockdown, further lockdowns followed.

The government too advocated WFH for employees of various departments, to keep the administrative machinery functioning. Similarly, hundreds of Information Technology (IT) companies followed it, announcing WFH for its employees, as a safety measure. Thousands of employees work in shifts in the IT sector. As workplaces were said to be conducive for the spread of virus, they brought in the WFH system, for its employees.

As the situation turned worse now, with Covid-19 claiming hundreds of lives, and the state reporting thousands of positive cases every day, multi-national companies are likely to function in the same mode, till the end of the year. They have been sending mails to its employees, offering allowances for setting up home offices.

Furniture Palace, a showroom in Mysuru, claimed that they sold a number of tables and chair sets, in the month of May-June.

"Most of those working in Bengaluru have returned to Mysuru. They purchase multiple numbers, for their groups, and submit a bill to the office. Thus, they get a good discount. Computer tables are out of stock now. A few even chose ergonomic chairs that ranges from Rs 5,000 to Rs 20,000. Tables, both computer and laptop, are out of stock. We have placed new orders. There is a delay in shipping, as the situation is similar across the country," said a sales representative N Vishnu.

Namratha, an employee of a popular multi-national company, said, "I used to work from my sofa, dining table and also on bed, in the beginning of lockdown, thinking it is temporary. Now, I have purchased a chair and a table, as we have to work late night shifts. We cannot compromise on comfort. Our company is giving us allowance to purchase furniture and install UPS, so that it does not affect productivity. Online also furniture is in demand and the portals seek around 20 days time to deliver the goods."