COVID-19 patient tests positive again after recovery

Coronavirus patient tests positive again after recovery

Raju Gavali
Raju Gavali, DHNS, Belagavi,
  • May 11 2020, 22:26 ist
  • updated: May 11 2020, 22:26 ist
Representative image

A patient, who had been treated and discharged after recovering from COVID-19, has been readmitted in Belagavi Institute of Medical Sciences-District Hospital for treatment after his third swab sample tested positive.

P-298 male aged 50 years from Goa had been residing at Kuduchi town in Raibag taluk. He had tested positive for COVID-19 on April 16 and had been discharged on May 5. He had also been diagnosed with ischemic heart disease and diabetes.

Swab samples taken on April 28 and 30, had tested negative and he had been discharged and housed at institutional facility at Kuduchi.

Director Dr Vinay Dastikopp informed that the swab sample taken during discharge on May 5 has tested positive and patient has been readmitted on May 6. He is being treated and monitored.

Belagavi
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Karnataka

