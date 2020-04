Coronavirus positive cases in the district increased to 17 with three more, who had come in contact with patient No 149, testing positive.

The three positive cases reported on Monday are from Kuduchi town in Raibag taluk.

Patient No 243 (20), patient No 244 (14) and patient No 245 (45), all male, had come in contact with patient No 149. Their test reports were made known on Monday and have been admitted in designated hospital for treatment.