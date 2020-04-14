Coronavirus positive cases increase to 18 in Belagavi

Raju Gavali
Raju Gavali, DHNS, Belagavi,
  • Apr 14 2020, 14:09 ist
  • updated: Apr 14 2020, 14:09 ist
Representative image (DH Photo)

COVID-19 cases in Belagavi continued to increase as another person with travel history of New Delhi tested positive on Tuesday.

The 33-year-old person who tested positive has travel history to New Delhi.

It is yet to be known if he is among the group those who had visited religious gathering of  Tablighi Jamaat in Delhi.

Until now 17 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported from Camp in the city, Hirebagewadi and Belagundi villages in Belagavi taluk and Kuduchi town in Raibag taluk. Whether the latest case is from the same localities that have been sealed or it is a new spot, is yet to be known.

Coronavirus
COVID-19
Belagavi
Karnataka
