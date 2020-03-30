Coronavirus positive cases rise to 12 in Mysuru

The number of COVID-19 positive cases increased to 12, with the declaration of four more confirmed cases by District in-charge Minister V Somanna, here, on Monday. Ten out of the 12 victims are employees of Nanjangud-based Jubilant Life Sciences. One is from Kerala.

The minister was addressing a media conference, after holding a video conference with taluk-level officials to take stock of the situation in the wake of coronavirus spread.

It has to be recalled that the first case was confirmed on March 21. He is a man in mid-30s, a resident of the city, who had travelled from Dubai to Bengaluru via Goa. He had gone to KR Hospital and got himself admitted on March 20.

The second case was confirmed on March 23. It is a man in his mid-40s from Kerala, who had travelled from Dubai. He arrived in KIA from Dubai on March 22 and took a taxi to Mysuru. He too admitted himself for treatment at KR Hospital.

The third case was confirmed on March 26, a 35-year-old man, a resident of Mysuru city, who had no travel history. He is an employee of Nanjangud-based Jubilant Life Sciences. Again five persons of the same company were tested positive on March 28. While four of them are residents of Nanjangud town, one is a resident of Mysuru city. Now, four more confirmed cases also belong to the same company.