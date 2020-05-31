Coronavirus: Runaway son returns after 10 years, parents send him to quarantine 

The coronavirus-induced lockdown has proved to be a blessing in disguise for a family in Kunigal taluk of Tumakuru district. Krishnappa of Gunnagere village reunited with his long-lost son Ranganath, who returned home due to shutdown, on Saturday.

But the reunion was short-lived. No, Ranganath did not vanish again. Krishnappa couple informed the authorities about their son and his travel history and made sure he was placed in institutional quarantine.

Follow latest updates on the COVID-19 pandemic here

Ranganath had ran away from home in 2011. He left home to school and went missing since then.

His parents lodged a missing complaint with the jurisdictional police. They also made several efforts in vain to trace their son. After failed efforts, they left him to his fate.

Having lost his job at Bhalki in Bidar district due to the lockdown, Ranganath decided to return to his home. On Friday night (May 29), he returned to his grandmother's house in Shettigeri and introduced himself to his granny, who promptly passed on the information to his parents.

After an emotional reunion with their son, Krishnappa couple sent him to institutional quarantine as he'd arrived from Bidar, a virus hotspot.

Ranganath has been placed under institutional quarantine at a residential school at Hemagiribetta near Huliyurudurga.