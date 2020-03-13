Coronavirus scare: Events postponed in Mysuru

Coronavirus fear has affected several events scheduled for the next few days in the city. A majority of the educational institutions, including the University of Mysore, and private colleges have cancelled events such as seminars, workshops and educational tours.

Abhiyenthararu, a theatre for Engineers, cancelled a performance scheduled for Saturday as part of Rashtriya Ranga Utsava, as a Kerala-based artiste is infected with the virus. However, the utsava will be held till March 15, at Kirurangamandira on Kalamandira premises.

Talk cancel

Shri Dharmasthala Manjunatheshwara Institute for Management Development (SDMIMD), in association with Convergence-3i and Confederation of Indian Industry, Mysuru chapter, has cancelled the talk on ‘Leadership’, scheduled for Saturday.

A few colleges have cancelled sports activities. The National Institute of Engineering (NIE) has cancelled Invitational Intercollegiate Mysuru Zone Kho-Kho Men Championship 2020, scheduled for Saturday.

Anche mela cancelled

Anche mela scheduled to be held on Saturday at Mysuru Head Post office has been cancelled as a preventive measures.

Summer camps

While Scouts and Guides have postponed summer camp, a few private institutions are planning to cancel them.