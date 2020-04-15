Coronavirus: Temple town now turns into virus hub

Amidst fear in the wake of a total of 46 persons, either employees or contacts of employees of the town-based Jubilant Life Sciences testing positive for Covid-19, and also following rumours that many more employees and their family members may be infected, a near total lockdown has been imposed in the temple town Nanjangud. The police personnel took out a route march recently, to create confidence among the citizens.

The town, on the banks of River Kapila, which is otherwise famous for Srikanteshwara temple, various industries, Ayurveda products of B V Pundit’s Sadvaidyasala and also seer Raghavendraswamy of Mantralaya, who is a native of the town, has turned into a Covid-19 hub of late.

The first case related to Nanjangud and the third one for Mysuru district is a 35-year-old man (P52), who had no travel history. He tested positive on March 26. Two days later, on March 28, five of his colleagues tested positive. On Monday (March 30), another four persons tested positive. On Wednesday (April 15), the number reached 46.

The total positive cases in Mysuru district reached 58 on Wednesday. Most of the positive tested persons of Jubilant are residents of Nanjangud town and nearby villages. Many employees of Jubilant, who are under home quarantine, are residing in neighbourhood villages and also towns. Thus, the residents are cautious.

According to the officials, 753 persons are under home quarantine in Nanjangud town alone. In the villages, under four five hoblis -- Kasba, Hullahalli, Doddakavalande, Biligere and Chikkaiahna Chatra -- there are a total of 675 persons under home quarantine.

Some of them have been shifted to public quarantine facilities in both Nanjangud town and Mysuru city.

The officials have formed teams to monitor the situation. A police constable is deputed for 10 houses each to provide groceries and vegetables, so that their family members need not come out for anything. The officials have taken this step in the wake of complaints that those under quarantine are coming out of their houses on some excuses.

Meanwhile, the municipal council personnel have sprayed disinfectants on the roads and footpaths across the town.