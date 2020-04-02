Coronavirus: TUMUL to deliver 95K litres of milk to poor

The Tumakuru Milk Union Limited will supply 95,000 litres of milk at the doorsteps of the poor and slum-dwellers, as per the orders of the state government. The delivery will begin on April 3.

The Union is making special one-litre packets for this purpose. While 70,000 litres would be delivered to Bengaluru the balance of 25,000 litres would be supplied to the beneficiaries in Tumakuru. The local administration has identified the beneficiaries.

Tumul has taken up this initiative with a dual purpose of ensuring that it does not suffer losses during the lockdown and poor people also benefit from it.

The government has decided to buy 7.5 lakh litres through Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) distribute it daily to the needy.