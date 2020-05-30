Coronavirus: U T Khader urges CM BSY to release salaries of doctors, nurses under National Health Mission

Mangaluru MLA U T Khader has urged the Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa to take immediate steps to release salaries of doctors, lab technicians and nurses hired under the National Health Mission. If the government fails to release the amount, the Congress will be forced to launch an agitation, he said.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

If the government had concern for the COVID-19 warriors, they would have released the salaries of doctors and paramedical staff who are serving on a contract basis for two months, he told media persons here on Saturday.

There are 600 personnel hired under the National Health Mission in Dakshina Kannada and 23,000 in Karnataka, who are waiting for their monthly salary for the last two months.

“Even Asha workers were also partially paid for the month of April. If the government had concern towards COVID-19 warriors, they would have paid extra for the doctors, nurses, and other workers who are working tirelessly in the fight against COVID-19 at the grassroots level,” he added.

Stating that it was not right on the part of the State government to impose restrictions on inter-state travel from Maharashtra, Gujarat and other areas, the MLA said “it is the duty of the State government to take care of the Kannadigas and Tuluvas stranded outside the state. The railway bogies that were converted to isolation wards in Mangaluru should be utilised for quarantining those who have come from other states and Gulf countries.”

