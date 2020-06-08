Coronavirus Unlock 1.0: Devotees visit temples in Dakshina Kannada as they reopen after over two months

Devotees visited temples in Mangaluru after over two months on Monday as they were shut as per the lockdown guidelines to contain COVID-19. Kukke Subrahmanya, Shri Kshetra Dharmasthala, Kadri Manjunatha, Mangaladevi, Polali Rajeshwari, Bappanadu Durgaparameshwari are some of the major temples in Dakshina Kannada district.

The staff at the temple were seen checking the temperature of the devotees using thermal scanners at the entrance and were directing them to use the sanitiser before moving further inside the temple.

“Not many devotees have visited the temple since morning. People are still scared to come out in public places fearing COVID-19 and its spread,” said a priest of a temple in Mangaluru.

“Once all the sevas commence, the influx of devotees will increase to temples. Now, theertha, Mangalarathi, “anna prasada” are not offered in temples. The devotees can only have a darshan of the presiding deity in the temple,” said a shopkeeper near the temple.

Further, a banner in front of the temples states that children below 10 years, pregnant women and senior citizens should avoid visiting the temples as a precautionary measure. The guidelines in front of the Kadri Manjunatha Temple urged devotees not to touch pillars, chariot, books and other items inside the temple.

Restrictions to continue

Kateel Durgaparameshwari Temple management has decided to continue the restrictions of the lockdown period for a few more days. “If darshan is allowed inside the temple, then there are chances of a large number of devotees visiting Kateel Temple. The temple does not have enough systems to manage the crowd.

Further, two COVID-19 cases have been registered in Kateel Gram Panchayat and in the neighbouring Ekkaru Panchayat jurisdiction. Hence, it has been decided not to lift the restrictions,” said the Temple Management Committee.

The Kateel Temple is mulling over making arrangements for online darshan for the devotees and a software is being developed on the same.

At Kukke Subrahmanya Temple, the authorities have made arrangements to collect the address and phone number of the devotees at the entrance of the temple. DK district has 36 ‘A’ category temples, 44 ‘B’ category temples, and 416 ‘C’ category temples.