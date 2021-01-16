Coronavirus vaccination drive begins at Kalaburagi

Coronavirus vaccination drive commenced at the eight vaccination centres of the district on Saturday.

Ananthraj, a D group employee of GMIS, first took the vaccination at GMIS vaccination center here.

Anjali, another D group employee of GIMS, was the second to take the vaccination.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the drive virtually from New Delhi.

MP Umesh Jadhav, Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board Chairman Dattatraya Patil, Gulbarga rural MLA Basavaraj Matrimud, Deputy Commissioner V V Jyothsna, Zilla Panchayat CEO P Raja, Kalaburagi Mahanagara Palike Commissioner Snehal Lokande and others were present.