Coronavirus vaccine carrier Emvolio Pro’ unveiled

Manipal-based Blackfrog Technologies Private Limited, a healthcare technology company, unveiled Emvolio Pro’ -- a next-generation vaccine carrier.

The company incubated by Manipal Universal Technology Business Incubator (supported by NSTEDB and DST, GoI) of Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) had previously developed a portable medical-grade refrigeration system for the last-mile delivery of vaccines.

This patented technology was initially supported with a fellowship grant from DST, under the NIDHI-EIR scheme.

The company celebrated its fifth year anniversary and chief innovation officer in MAHE Dr Arun Shanbhag unveiled the new product in the line of vaccine-carrier variants developed by Blackfrog. This next-generation vaccine carrier has been designed as per the draft specifications laid out by the WHO for effective vaccine transport.

This will prove to be critical when Covid-19 vaccines which are now underway, are finally approved and deployed at scale.

The team at Blackfrog has conducted extensive qualitative studies over the past six months, coordinating with multiple healthcare partners to understand the field-level requirements when large-scale immunization has to be carried out for Covid-19.

Blackfrog is now exploring options to scale-up its production capacity for its flagship product so that the vaccines can reach farthest corners of India without compromising on safety.