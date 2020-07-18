Coronavirus: Weekend lockdown evokes good response

DHNS
DHNS, Madikeri,
  • Jul 18 2020, 22:57 ist
  • updated: Jul 18 2020, 23:28 ist
The KSRTC Road wore a deserted look in Virajpet on Saturday.

The weekend lockdown implemented by the district administration has evoked good response in Kodagu on Saturday.

Except for hospitals, medical shops, laboratories, dialysis centres, petrol bunks and shops supplying essential commodities, all other establishments remained closed.

Distribution and purchase of milk and newspapers were allowed from 6 am to 9 am. Buses, autorickshaws and taxis remained off the road. A majority of the roads wore a deserted look in the district.

The medical shops and clinics remained closed in the afternoon in Suntikoppa. People who were wandering on the road were warned by the police and officials. Hotels and canteens too remained closed.

Kodagu
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Karnataka

