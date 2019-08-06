Corporation issues flood warning signal in Shivamogga

Copious rains continued to lash several parts of the district on Tuesday, rising water levels in rivers and dams. Many houses in low-lying areas across the district are waterlogged.

The officials concerned have shifted people residing in such areas to safer places as a precautionary measure. The district administration has already issued flood warning signal to people residing in areas close to the water bodies as rivers, tanks are in full spate.

People can dial the toll-free number-1077 or 08182271101 to air their rain-related grievances with the authorities concerned. Many farming fields were inundated across the district. If the district continues to receive incessant rains for some more days, Malnad region would witness flood situation.

Water level in Linganamakki dam rose to 1789.80 feet against maximum level of 1819 feet. The inflow of water was 101176 cusecs. Tunga dam has reached maximum level of 588.24 height and 76080 cusecs of water was released from the dam.

As a precautionary, measure, the city corporation has asked people residing on the bank of the river to move to safer place as it is flowing above the danger level. People of the city can dial the helpline number 18004257677 to share their rain-related grievances.