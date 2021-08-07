'Corrupt politicians, quit' campaign from tomorrow

'Corrupt politicians, Quit politics' campaign from Shikaripur from Sunday

Nrupathunga S K
Nrupathunga S K, DHNS, Shivamogga,
  • Aug 07 2021, 21:03 ist
  • updated: Aug 07 2021, 21:03 ist
Karnataka Rashtra Samithi State President Ravi Krishna (centre). Credit: DH file photo

Karnataka Rashtra Samithi is launching state-wide campaign- 'Corrupt politicians, Quit politics' on August 8 from Esuru village in Shikaripur taluk. 

Speaking to media persons, here on Saturday, Karnataka Rashtra Samithi State President Ravi Krishna said social activist S R Hiremath will launch the campaign. Writers Savita Nagabhushan, writer D S Nagabhushan will be the chief guests. "We are launching the movement in Esuru, the first village in the country, to declare Independence from British even before India got independence. The valedictory of the campaign will be held on September 8 in Tumakuru."

He said corrupt people and those imprisoned on charges of corruption have become ministers, and even chief ministers. They have annihilated democracy. Police who are expected to maintain law and order in the society have become the centres of harassment.

He said bike rally will be taken out in all districts across the state demanding corrupt politicians to quit politics. August 8 marks the 79th anniversary of Quit India movement launched by Mahatma Gandhi in 1942 during freedom struggle. So, we are launching the campaign on that day, he added. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Corruption
politics
Karnataka
Karnataka Rashtra Samithi

Related videos

What's Brewing

The day golf won over the Indian sports fans

The day golf won over the Indian sports fans

In Pics: Karnataka Cabinet ministers & their portfolios

In Pics: Karnataka Cabinet ministers & their portfolios

Stunning views of Aurora Australis captured by ISS

Stunning views of Aurora Australis captured by ISS

Old Arctic sea ice blown into melt zone by winter winds

Old Arctic sea ice blown into melt zone by winter winds

NASA's Mars rover foiled in first attempt to grab rock

NASA's Mars rover foiled in first attempt to grab rock

DH Toon | Casteism: India's worst open secret

DH Toon | Casteism: India's worst open secret

This Maharashtra district is now Covid-free

This Maharashtra district is now Covid-free

Canada's Quinn becomes first trans Olympic medallist

Canada's Quinn becomes first trans Olympic medallist

 