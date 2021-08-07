'Corrupt politicians, Quit politics' campaign from Shikaripur from Sunday

Karnataka Rashtra Samithi is launching state-wide campaign- 'Corrupt politicians, Quit politics' on August 8 from Esuru village in Shikaripur taluk.

Speaking to media persons, here on Saturday, Karnataka Rashtra Samithi State President Ravi Krishna said social activist S R Hiremath will launch the campaign. Writers Savita Nagabhushan, writer D S Nagabhushan will be the chief guests. "We are launching the movement in Esuru, the first village in the country, to declare Independence from British even before India got independence. The valedictory of the campaign will be held on September 8 in Tumakuru."

He said corrupt people and those imprisoned on charges of corruption have become ministers, and even chief ministers. They have annihilated democracy. Police who are expected to maintain law and order in the society have become the centres of harassment.

He said bike rally will be taken out in all districts across the state demanding corrupt politicians to quit politics. August 8 marks the 79th anniversary of Quit India movement launched by Mahatma Gandhi in 1942 during freedom struggle. So, we are launching the campaign on that day, he added.