Council secy responds to chairperson's notice

Karnataka Legislative Council secretary K R Mahalakshmi has sent an official response to Chairperson Pratapchandra Shetty on the show-cause notice issued to her.

Last week, Shetty had issued her a notice over the ruckus that ensued in the Council on December 15, where deputy chairperson S L Dharmeowda had occupied Shetty’s seat in a bid to move a no-trust motion against him. Shetty had, in his notice, questioned the secretary as to why she did not intervene in the situation and stop Gowda from occupying his chair.

According to a source in the Council secretariat, the secretary has defended her stance. “She has stated that she gave a copy of the regulations to the deputy chairman on being asked for it in the House while the crisis was unfolding,” the

source said.

Meanwhile, Shetty has given back his bungalow and car to the Council, pending communication from Governor Vajubhai Vala on convening the next Legislative Council session.