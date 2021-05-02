Countdown of votes for Belgaum LS bypoll begins

Coundown has begun for the counting of votes for by-election for Belgaum Lok Sabha Constituency in the premises of RPD College, Tilakwadi here on Sunday. The fate of ten candidates, including Managala Angadi of BJP and Satish Jarkiholi of Congress, will be known later in the day.

Strong rooms were opened in the presence of District Election Officer and Deputy Commissioner Dr K Harish Kumar, election observers and counting agents of respective candidates. Postal ballots stored in respective treasuries in the constituency were brought to the counting centre under armed police security.

In wake of Covid-19 pandemic and guidelines issued by Election Commission of India, counting agents of candidates, staff and media were subjected to medical screening and those having Covid-19 negative test certificate were allowed inside the premises. Counting rooms were sanitised and fogging was conducted in the counting centre premises.

Counting of votes polled on EVMs will commence at 8 am and it will be followed by counting of votes polled by using postal ballots.