Counting of votes for Belagavi, Kalaburagi, Hubbali-Dharwad civic polls commences

Counting of votes for Belagavi City Corporation election commenced at 8 am.

A total of 385 candidates are in the fray of whom 55 were of BJP, 45 of Congress, 27 of AAP, 11 of JD (S) and 7 of AIMIM. MES has backed 22 independents.

Candidates and their election agents and counting agents began arriving at the counting centre in the premises of B K Model High School. Low voter turnout has become matter of concern for candidates.

Meanwhile, the counting of votes polled for 55 wards of Kalaburagi Municipal Corporation began at N V International School in Kalaburagi on Monday.

Out of 55 wards, the results of seven wards announced. While BJP and Congress won three seats each, an independent candidate won the other seat. A straight fight is going on between Congress and the BJP to wrest Kalaburagi Municipal Corporation.

BJP rebel candidate Shambulinge Badabatti won from ward No. 36 in Kalaburagi Municipal Corporation. He defeated BJP candidate Suraj Tiwari, a close aide of Kalaburagi south MLA Dattatraya Patil Revoor.

Congress' Raghamma won ward No. 33.

Elsewhere, counting of votes to elect new corporators to Hubbali Dharwad Municipal Corporation, began at UAS in Dharwad.

BJP has won 25 seats in the HDMP, while Congress has won 14 seats and independent candidates have won three seats. JD(S) and AAP are yet to open their account.