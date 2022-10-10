Couple found hanging at apartment in Kankanady

Couple found hanging at apartment in Kankanady

The reason for the deaths are not known

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Oct 10 2022, 14:31 ist
  • updated: Oct 10 2022, 14:34 ist

A couple allegedly ended their lives by hanging in an apartment in Kankanady police station limits.

According to Commissioner of Police N Shashi Kumar, the deceased are Mallikarjuna (35) and Sowmya (34). Mallikarjuna is a freelance web designer, while Sowmya is a lecturer in ITI.

The duo had been on a trip to Kodagu two days ago and had returned back on Sunday night. Mallikarjuna allegedly ended his life by hanging after returning. 

After knowing about Mallikarjuna's death, Sowmya informed her relatives and allegedly ended her life too by hanging.

The reason for the duo allegedly killing themselves are not known. 

A case has been registered and investigation is on.

