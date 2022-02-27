Couple injured in cylinder blast in Chikkaballapur

DHNS
DHNS, Gauribidanur (Chikkaballapur dist),
  • Feb 27 2022, 23:05 ist
  • updated: Feb 28 2022, 00:25 ist
A couple was seriously injured after the LPG cylinder in their house exploded at Kalludi village near Gauribidanur in the early hours of Sunday. The house has been reduced to rubble due to the intensity of the explosion. 

Karnataka
cylinder blast

