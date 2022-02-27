Couple injured in cylinder blast in Chikkaballapur

A couple was seriously injured after the LPG cylinder in their house exploded at Kalludi village near Gauribidanur in the early hours of Sunday. The house has been reduced to rubble due to the intensity of the explosion.
