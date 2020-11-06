Courses offered by KSOU are in demand this year

The courses offered by Karnataka State Open University (KSOU) are in demand this year as the state government has restricted other conventional universities from offering distance education courses. The varsity is situated in Mysuru.

For its July cycle, KSOU has already got 12,000 admissions to various undergraduate and postgraduate courses it offers and the authorities expect that the number may cross 20,000 as the last date for the admissions extended up to November 30.

Dr Vidyashankar S, the Vice Chancellor of KSOU, told DH that the data was available for admissions up to October 31. “The last date has been extended for one more month and we are expecting to reach 20,000 admissions during this cycle.”

The February 2019 cycle had witnessed 6,000 admissions and there were around 10,000 admissions during July 2019.

With the increase in number of admissions, the KSOU is planning to set u more number of study centres across Karnataka. According to sources in the university, more applications were being received seeking admission to MBA course.

The university is also introducing some new courses this year which include - BBA, BSc, BCA, BIT, MA in Telugu, MSc Botany, MSc Zoology, MSc Food Science and Nutrition.