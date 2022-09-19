Court official ends life, wife blames four advocates

Sheristadar of Hirekerur court, Mallikarjun Bharagi (42), ended his life by hanging himself from the ceiling of a room at Sarakari Naukarara Bhavan in the town on late Sunday evening.

Bharagi, a native of Katageri in Badami taluk of Bagalkot district, was serving as sheristadar at Hirekerur court for the past 13 years. He is survived by his parents, wife, a daughter and a son.

Before taking the extreme step, the court officer updated his WhatsApp status saying that advocates Haseena Mulimani, G V Kulkarni, K B Kuriyavar and Wasim were responsible for his death. Police said, the deceased has left behind a 24-page suicide note.

According to a complaint lodged by Bharagi's wife Bharati, "Advocate Haseena Mulimani used to harass Bharagi by calling him daily and sending messages and photos on his WhatsApp number. Also, advocates G V Kulkarni, Kuriyavar and Wasim used to mentally harass him in court. Unable to cope with mental torture by the aforementioned advocates, Bharagi ended his life."

The Hirekerur police have taken all four accused into their custody for questioning.