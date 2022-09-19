Court official ends life, wife blames four advocates

Court official ends life, wife blames four advocates

The Hirekerur police have taken all four accused into their custody for questioning

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Sep 19 2022, 22:10 ist
  • updated: Sep 19 2022, 22:59 ist

Sheristadar of Hirekerur court, Mallikarjun Bharagi (42), ended his life by hanging himself from the ceiling of a room at Sarakari Naukarara Bhavan in the town on late Sunday evening.

Bharagi, a native of Katageri in Badami taluk of Bagalkot district, was serving as sheristadar at Hirekerur court for the past 13 years. He is survived by his parents, wife, a daughter and a son.

Before taking the extreme step, the court officer updated his WhatsApp status saying that advocates Haseena Mulimani, G V Kulkarni, K B Kuriyavar and Wasim were responsible for his death. Police said, the deceased has left behind a 24-page suicide note.

According to a complaint lodged by Bharagi's wife Bharati, "Advocate Haseena Mulimani used to harass Bharagi by calling him daily and sending messages and photos on his WhatsApp number. Also, advocates G V Kulkarni, Kuriyavar and Wasim used to mentally harass him in court. Unable to cope with mental torture by the aforementioned advocates, Bharagi ended his life."

The Hirekerur police have taken all four accused into their custody for questioning.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka News
Suicide
India News
Court

What's Brewing

Man moves HC to ensure wife doesn't perform last rites

Man moves HC to ensure wife doesn't perform last rites

Lumpy skin disease: Cow brought into Rajasthan Assembly

Lumpy skin disease: Cow brought into Rajasthan Assembly

How antimicrobial-resistant microbes reach humans

How antimicrobial-resistant microbes reach humans

Cinemas set to reopen doors in Kashmir after 3 decades

Cinemas set to reopen doors in Kashmir after 3 decades

UP CM Yogi Adityanath's temple built in Ayodhya

UP CM Yogi Adityanath's temple built in Ayodhya

 