Court vacates injunction against sale of book 'Tipu Nija Kanasigalu'

A city court has vacated the ex parte temporary injunction against the distribution and sale of a book on Tipu Sultan.

Additional City Civil and Sessions Judge J R Mendoca passed the order after hearing the objections filed on behalf of Addanda Cariappa, the author of the book ‘Tipu Nija Kanasigalu’ and the director of Rangayana in Mysuru, and Ayodhya Publication. The interim order of injunction was passed on November 21, 2022, on an application filed by B S Rafiulla, former chairman of the district wakf board committee.

The court noted that the temporary injunction was granted mainly on three contentions: there is a distortion of the words used in ‘Azaan’, the word ‘Turukaru’ used in the book is derogatory to the Muslim community, and the book was published without a historical and evidentiary value and no materials to show that on what basis the author has made the narratives and scripted the dialogues in the book.

The counsel for the defendants (Cariappa and others) submitted that the contentions were unsustainable as the similar text about ‘Azaan’ was already available in the public domain. The counsel further produced the meaning of the word ‘Turukaru’ as available on the website of the Kannada Sahitya Parishath.

“As regards the third ground the defendant had contended that as the plaintiff is not a family member or descendant of Tipu, the plaintiff cannot seek for stopping the publication of the book. The learned counsel for the plaintiff admitted in the course of his arguments that he has not filed the suit complaining the defamation of Tipu Sultan,” the court said.

During the argument, the senior counsel appearing for Cariappa admitted that the book was based on the author’s imagination and claimed it as a poetic licence. The advocate gave the illustration of the incident of Rama meeting Sita after her rescue from Lanka and submitted that nobody knew the actual conversation between Rama and Sita. However, poets or writers have used their own imagination and written the dialogues, the counsel stated.

The court referred to the book produced by the plaintiff titled ‘Tipu Sultan a Crusader for Change’ published by the government in 2012, with the bibliography shown as unpublished sources obtained from the Indian Office Library, London, the British Museum and other libraries.

“Defendant No.1 (Cariappa) has not referred to any books or materials to show that on what basis he has made the narratives and scripted the dialogues in the book. But the learned counsel for defendant No. 1 admits that it is based on the own imagination of defendant No. 1 and poetic licence. Therefore, it can be prima facie held that the dialogue and narrative are not based on actual history as claimed in the foreword and the preface,” the court said. The foreword was written by author S L Bhyrappa and the preface by Chakravarty Sulibele.

“When the play is about a person who had lived and is a part of history, the author of the play has the minimum duty to inform the reader and the viewer as to whether the work is of fiction or not,” the court noted.