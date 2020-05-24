Covid: 15 test positive in Mandya, 14 in Hassan

Fifteen people tested positive for Covid 19 in Mandya while it was 14 in Hassan district on Sunday. With this, the total number of cases in Hassan is 98 and 252 in Mandya district.

For the first time, two people from Hassan city, including a police constable and a woman, tested positive for the coronavirus. This has created anxiety among the residents.

The constable is attached to Karnataka State Reserve Police and has a travel history to Bengaluru. The remaining have a travel history of Maharashtra, according to sources. Out of 14, 10 are male and four are female. All have been shifted to Covid hospitals in Hassan district.

Two areas in the city, Indira Nagar 2nd cross and Salagame Road, near Aralikatte, in Uttara Badavane, have been identified as containment zones and are sealed down for the next 28 days.

The police have been alerting the residents of the containment zones not to venture out and use sanitiser and social distancing.

Deputy Commissioner R Girish, Superintendent of Police R Srinivas Gowda, Distritc Health and Family Welfare Officer Dr Sathish visited the areas.

DC R Girish said that that two positive cases have been reported from the city and the areas have been sealed down. The woman was admitted to the hospital following cough and cold.

Upon testing, she was found positive for Covid 19. In another case, a KSRP constable, who was on duty to Bengaluru has contracted the infection. As he was in the city for three days before he tested positive, all his primary and secondary contacts are being traced, he explained.

He appealed to the public not to enter the containment zones. Asha workers would conduct a door-to-door survey and if required would collect the samples. There is no need for panic. The residents should cooperate and follow the guidelines issued by the authorities, the DC said.

There was a spike in covid cases from Mandya district, with 15 positive cases reported on Sunday. With this the total number of positive cases has increased to 252 in Mandya district.

Out of the 15, eight male and seven female patients. While 11 cases have a travel history of Maharashtra, four have a contact history with P869.