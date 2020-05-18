Covid: 17 fresh cases in Mandya; 4 in Hassan

The spike in Covid cases continued with 17 fresh cases in Mandy, and four in Hassan on Monday. The Mumbai returnees continue to haunt the people of both the districts.

With this, the total number of cases has gone up to 89 in Mandya and 30 in Hassan. The 17 patients include six women and 11 men. All are being treated at the designated Covid hospital in Mandya. Two people were discharged on Monday. In all, 21 people have been recovered and discharged, as on Monday. The number of active cases is 68.

Mandya district reported 22 cases on Sunday. This sent shock waves among the people of the district. They alleged that the rise in cases in Mandya district is due to Mumbai returnees.

The district administration has made all necessary arrangements and has taken precautions and migrants are directly sent for quarantine from checkposts.

Meanwhile, Hassan reported four fresh cases on Monday. All the four cases have travel history to Mumbai, Maharashtra. The total number of positive cases is 30. Three members of the same family from Channarayapatna have tested positive for Covid 19 in Hassan district. They had come to the district on May 12. One case is from Holenarasipur taluk. A 17-year-old youth from Mumbai returned to district on May 14. They have been shifted to the isolation ward in the district hospital. All have a travel history to Mumbai, and had come to the district in private vehicles, according to Deputy Commissioner R Girish.

The DC explained that 44 hostels have been identified for quarantine. In all, 1,304 people have returned from other states, and have been shifted to quarantine.