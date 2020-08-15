Covid-19: 163 test positive, 1 death in Mandya

With one more death, the total number of people who have succumbed to the infection has increased to 32 in Mandya district.

The district reported 163 positive cases on Friday. With this, the total positive cases has increased to 3,179.

This includes 63 from Mandya, nine from Srirangapatna, 22 from Pandavapura, 24 from Malavalli, 34 from Maddur, six from KR Pet six, five from Nagamangala and one from other districts. All are being treated at the district and taluk hospitals and Covid Care Centres. In all, 1,759 people have been discharged. There are 1,387 active cases.