Covid-19: 502 discharged, 129 positive cases in Hassan district

The district reported 129 positive cases on Thursday and has crossed 4,000-mark. However, the recovery rate is also on the rise with 502 people discharged after testing negative on the day.

Two deaths were reported and the total deaths have increased to 118. The total positive cases are 4,115. In all, 2,190 patients have got discharged after recovery. A few are under home isolation.

Fifty-two patients are being treated in the intensive care unit. There are 1,807 active cases. An 80-year-old woman from Channarayapatna and a 78-year-old man from Holenarasipur taluk are the deceased. The final rites were conducted as per the protocol, according to District Health and Family Welfare Officer Dr Sathish.

The new cases included one from Alur, 21 from Arkalgud, 17 from Arsikere, 16 from Belur, 18 from Channarayapatna, 45 from Hassan, eight from Holenarasipur and three from other districts.