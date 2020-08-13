Covid-19: 9 fatalities, 246 fresh cases in Dakshina Kannada

The Covid-19 death toll and infection rate continue to surge in Dakshina Kannada as 9 deaths and 246 fresh cases were reported on Thursday.

Dakshina Kannada district’s total death toll has now risen to 250. So far, 8,071 people in the district have tested positive for Covid-19. As many as 103 patients with symptoms of Influenza-Like Illness (ILI) and 10 patients with Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) have tested positive for Coronavirus. As many as 36 people had contracted the virus from primary contacts while contacts of 97 Covid-19 positive patients are being traced.

Mangaluru taluk topped the list with 150 people testing positive for Covid-19. Bantwal, Belthangady and Puttur taluks have reported 47, 16 and 15 cases respectively.

As many as 641 patients have recovered and were discharged on Thursday. The number of patients discharged from the hospital is 5,873.

All 9 patients, who succumbed to the virus, were suffering from other co-morbidities, according to a press release issued by Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Dr K V Rajendra.