Covid-19: Belagavi orders complete lockdown from May 29-31

A complete lockdown of two days has been enforced in Belagavi district from 6 am on May 29 till 6 am on May 31. Deputy Commissioner M G Hiremath issued orders enforcing complete lockdown to prevent the spread of Covid-19 in the district.

As cases of Covid-19 have been increasing in the district, it has been decided to impose complete lockdown during the weekend, Hiremath informed in the orders issued on Tuesday evening.

During the complete lockdown, hospitals, medical stores and vehicles transporting essentials within the district and neighbouring districts are allowed. Programmes like marriages and others for which permission has been given earlier will also be allowed during the complete lockdown.