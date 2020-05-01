COVID-19 cases in Mandya spike as 8 test positive

All focus is now on Mandya district, which has seen a spike and reported eight COVID-19 cases on Friday. With this, the number of cases went up from 18 to 26.

At a time when COVID-19 active cases were declining in Mysuru, unexpectedly, the neighbouring Mandya district has reported eight new cases, on Friday.

Three cases include P566, a 25-year-old man, P567 a 24-year-old woman and P568, a 27-year-old man, from Mandya. They have a travel history of Mumbai, Maharashtra. P569, a 30-year-old woman, is from K R Pet, and has a contact history with P 566, 567 and 568.

P570 to 573 are from Malavalli and have a contact history with P179. This includes a three male, aged 12, 13 and 19, and a 32-year-old woman.

Meanwhile, there was a commotion in Melkote taluk, alleging that four members of the same family, is suspected of infected with coronavirus at B Koodagahalli village. It is said that the body of a person, who died in Maharashtra was brought to Koodagahalli, in an ambulance around 10 days ago. Six persons, including his family members, accompanied the body and were kept under quarantine. Four among them are alleged to have tested positive. A pourakarmika, who was part of the funeral, has not been quarantined and has created panic among the residents. However, the district administration is yet to clarify the issue.