Covid-19 cases on decline in state: Sudhakar

Minister for Medical Education, Health and Family Welfare Dr K Sudhakar on Wednesday said that Covid-19 cases and death rate are on the decline in the state. The minister also hoped that the cases will not increase in Mysuru in the days to come.

Speaking to reporters here, before attending Covid review meeting, the minister said that the positive and death rates due to Covid have started to decline in the state. “Out of 1.08 lakh tests today, the Covid positive rate was 5.5 % but, it was 11% and 14 %, around 10 days ago,” he said. Earlier detection of the cases result in fewer deaths. Karnataka is the only state in the country conducting highest tests in a day, he said.

“In Mysuru district also, the number of positive cases and the death rate are on the decline from the last week. The positivity rate which was 19% last week, has come down to 9.3%. Even the death rate has declined. Covid is coming under control in Mysuru,” the minister said.

“We have to ensure that Covid cases do not increase during Dasara, and all the necessary measures are in place. The Prime Minister’s Office has issued specific guidelines during special occasions like festivals,” he said.

“Even though a large number of people are visiting Mysuru, majority of them are following the guidelines and the chances of a rise in cases is very less. As more number of visitors are expected to visit the city during weekend and on the day of Jamboo Savari, all measures will be taken,” he said.

Though the vaccine for Covid-19 is yet to arrive, the government will be prepared for mass immunisation. “We are hoping to get the vaccine in January. A meeting has been convened to discuss how to administer vaccines to all the 6.5 crore people in the state. Experts from different fields, including logistics, medicine, will attend the meeting,” Sudhakar said.