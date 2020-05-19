COVID-19 cases upsurge in Kalaburagi district

The district continued to witness upsurge in Covid-19 positive cases with 13 fresh cases being reported on Tuesday taking the cumulative tally to 127.

All, including a minor boy and a girl, have a travel history to Mumbai, according to officials.

The infection was confirmed in eight people from Kalagi taluk, two each from Chittapur and Aland taluks and one from Panchasheela Nagar of Kalaburagi city.

Barring the woman from Kalaburagi city, who was under home quarantine, others were under the institutional quarantine after they returned from Maharashtra.

A two-and-half-year-old toddler in Yadgir district and a female in Raichur district also tested positive.

Goturu panchayat development officer Revanasiddappa S Kalashetty and staff members Chandrasha Sharanappa and Shamaraya Malkappa were reportedly assaulted by those under quarantine at Jawaharlal Navodaya Vidyala at Korawar village in Kalaburagi taluk.

Those under quarantine claimed that the breakfast had contained a lizard and assaulted the officials. They also threw away vegetables. They sought action against the officials.

In a complaint lodged with sector magistrate, the officials stated that they were attacked with wooden logs. About 562 workers have been lodged in the quarantine.

A pregnant woman, under quarantine, delivered a baby at a field after escaping from the quarantine centre on Monday in Lingasgur taluk in Raichur district.

The woman, her husband and two children had returned from Mumbai on Sunday and she was kept under quarantine.

She was shifted to a hospital after she suffered from labour pain. Doctors advised her husband to shift her to Raichur Institute of Medical Sciences. He claimed to shift her to a private hospital and came out with her. The couple did not return to the quarantine centre. The officials’ attempts to trace them did not succeed.

While on the way to her native place Halabhavi village in Lingasgur taluk, she delivered the baby at a field at Sunkal village. The health department officials rushed to the spot and shifted the mother and the newborn baby to a government hospital at Rodalaband.