Covid-19: Complete lockdown in some areas of Shivamogga

Following a constant rise in the number of Covid-19 cases in Shivamogga city, the corporation has decided to enforce complete lockdown from 5:00 am on July 23 to 5:00 am on July 30 in some wards which have witnessed a rise in novel coronavirus cases in the last two weeks.

Speaking to media persons on Tuesday, City Corporation Commissioner Chidananda Vatare said the lockdown would be enforced in wards 12, 13, 22, 23, 29, 30 and 33. The decision has been taken to contain the spread of Covid-19 cases in the city. Lockdown restrictions will be in force on B H Road, Amir Ahmed circle, Ashoka circle, KSRTC bus terminal road, new Thirthahalli road, by-pass road and Tunga new bridge road.

He asked people of these areas not to step out of their homes during the lockdown. Similarly, people of the other areas must not enter these areas. However, hospitals, medical shops and milk outlets are exempted from these restrictions. Vegetable, grocery and fruit shops are permitted to function from 5:00 am to 10:00 am. The remaining shops will remain closed as per the directions, he added.