COVID-19: Compulsory quarantine for inter-state travellers

Though the inter-state movement of people is allowed, the district administration is not ready to take a chance and had made facility quarantine compulsory for the people coming from other states.

According to Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G Sankar, people entering Mysuru district from other states will be subject to 14-day facility quarantine and no home quarantine is permitted. The passengers can stay free of cost at designated hostels. The district administration has arranged quarantine facility at a few hotels and the people can stay there by paying nominal charges.

The district administration and the Health Department have arranged a quarantine facility at 10 hotels in the city. According to the Health department authorities, as many as 215 people have come to Mysuru from other states and all are under facility quarantine. They will be discharged once they successfully complete the quarantine period, an officer said.

All people under observation will be given the utmost care and regular health check-up is done. A team of medical professionals will take care of the quarantined people. All essentials will be supplied to the doorsteps of the people under observation, he said.

Cases decline

As lockdown 3.0 entered the final week, active cases have declined and, the movement of people and vehicles in the district has increased.

A large number of people started moving from one place to another in the city and in rural Mysuru. Similarly, the inter-district movement also increased, following the relaxation in lockdown.

While several people are moving out of Mysuru, a large number of people are coming in.

It has to be recalled that City Police Commissioner Chandragupta had warned the people of registering case for moving unnecessarily, following the announcement of lockdown 3.0. However, the police had allowed movement of vehicles till 12 noon.