Covid-19 crisis: Private hospital hands over wrong body to family in Karnataka

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  May 18 2021, 11:35 ist
  • updated: May 18 2021, 12:31 ist
When the body of a 44-year-old person, who died of Covid-19, was shifted to the crematorium in Kariyakallu in Karkala, the family realised that they had received the wrong body due to a mix-up by the staff at a private hospital in Mukka on Monday.

The relatives immediately sent the body back to the hospital. Sources in Suratkal police station confirmed that negligence by hospital staff led to the  incident.

A 65-year-old person from Surathkal and a 44-year-old person from Karkala died at the hospital on Monday. The staff handed over the bodies after due procedure. Relatives alleged that without confirming the identity, the bodies were handed over.

The police had to rush to the hospital after members of a Hindu organisation began heckling the staff for the mess.

An officer in the health department told DH that the relatives of one of the victims had failed to identify the body properly, which had led to the incident.

Later, the bodies were returned to the respective family members for the final rites, said sources.

