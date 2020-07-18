Covid-19 death or not, cremation a challenge to officials

Amid fear of the spread of Covid-19, the officials of the Health department and also Mysuru City Corporation are shouldering additional responsibilities of monitoring the cremation or burial of the bodies, even if the death is not related to Covid.

Already, the officials and staff of the Health department and MCC are handling the bodies of Covid-related deaths, as per the ‘Covid-19: Guidelines on Dead Body Management’, issued by Directorate General of Health Services (EMR Division), under Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

MCC Health Officer Dr D G Nagaraju said, “As people are already under the fear of Covid, a death, even if it is not related to Covid in their neighbourhood or locality, creates panic.”

Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G Sankar said, “The cremation or burial of bodies, are conducted as per the government orders for uniformity across the state. There was some ambiguity over cremation and handing over of bodies, of Covid suspects, to relatives. But, it was cleared with an order of the Additional Chief Secretary of the Health department on June 25,” he said.

As per the order, bodies of suspected Covid persons should be handed over to the relatives immediately after swab collection. Such bodies should be disposed of as per the guidelines for Covid victims. However, bodies of non-Covid victims should be either buried or cremated by the families as per their customs.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

Dr Nagaraju said, “In case of deaths in hospitals, the cause of the death will be ascertained by the doctors. Thus, there will be clarity on disposal of the body. If it is Covid-related death, the body will be buried as per the Covid protocol. Otherwise, the body will be handed over to the relatives for cremation as per their customs.”

“The problem arises when somebody dies at home. If neighbours suspect that it is due to Covid, they alert the Health department or MCC. Under such circumstances, we rush to the victim’s house or send our teams, to ascertain the cause of the death. We study the victim’s health history to make sure that it is not due to Covid. If there is suspicion, we bury it as per the Covid protocol. Otherwise, the body is left to the custody of the family members,” he said.

“In containment zones, we have to be extra cautious. In such areas, we rush as soon as we hear about a death in some house. We study the health history of the victim and take action as per the guidelines,” Dr Nagaraju added.