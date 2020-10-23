Covid-19 death rate declines by 0.6%: Rohini Sindhuri

Covid-19 death rate declined by 0.6%: Rohini Sindhuri

Ranjith K V
Ranjith K V, Mysuru,
  • Oct 23 2020, 22:25 ist
  • updated: Oct 23 2020, 22:33 ist
Rohini Sindhuri

The Covid-19 death rate has declined by 0.6% in Mysuru district and the district administration has decided to increase the number of tests and has promised of giving reports within 24 hours, after Vijayadashami.

Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri on Friday, said that since the last 25 days, Covid-related fatality rate has come down in Mysuru district by 0.6%. "The death rate has declined to 1.5% from 2.1%. It is decided to ramp up Covid tests and reports will be given within 24 hours of swab collection after Vijayadashami," she said.

"The swab tests are conducted in only two laboratories in Mysuru and they have a capacity to test only 1,500 samples per day. The remaining are sent to labs in Bengaluru. It takes five days to get the report from Bengaluru," she said.

"In order to ramp up testing and to give reports within 24 hours, it is decided to facilitate a 'Liquid handling system' at MMC&RI. With the new system, 4,000 swabs can be tested in Mysuru and reports can be given within 24 hours," she said. 

The DC said that at present, two-type of tests -- Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) and Reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) -- are being conducted.

"Although test reports will be available within 20 minutes in RAT, the results are not 100% accurate, as it will not detect the virus, if the virus load is minimal. Thus, the government has directed to conduct 90% RT-PCR test. But, we need to wait for five days to get the result, at present," she said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Covid death rate
Mysuru
Rohini Sindhuri

What's Brewing

Death of sea life off Russia peninsula 'due to algae'

Death of sea life off Russia peninsula 'due to algae'

Hitler speeches sell at Munich auction despite demurs

Hitler speeches sell at Munich auction despite demurs

Did You Know? Uranus has many mysterious rings

Did You Know? Uranus has many mysterious rings

Young Americans can swing the election... if they vote

Young Americans can swing the election... if they vote

Love SPB songs? A doll show for you

Love SPB songs? A doll show for you

WhatsApp now allows permanently mute chat notifications

WhatsApp now allows permanently mute chat notifications

 