Covid-19 deaths continue unabated in Dakshina Kannada

Covid-19-related deaths continue unabated in Dakshina Kannada with the district administration reporting eight more fatalities on Sunday. The total number of deaths has now climbed to 123.

The first death in the district was reported on April 19, when a woman from Bantwal succumbed to the virus. The district has been recording deaths daily since July 1.

According to the officials, it is the late arrival to the hospitals for treatment and comorbid conditions in the patients that is responsible for deaths in the district.

Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B Rupesh said a 71-year-old man from Mangaluru with the symptoms of acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS)/multi-organ dysfunction chronic renal disease, diabetes and hypertension, failed to respond to the treatment at a private hospital and died on July 23. His throat swab tested positive for Covid-19.

A 70-year-old man from Mangaluru suffering from sepsis, chronic kidney disease stage V, chronic respiratory tract infection, hypertension, died on July 24 and was confirmed with Covid-19.

A 55-year-old man from Puttur suffering from sepsis with acute kidney injury and severe metabolic acidosis had also tested positive for Covid-19 and died on July 24. A 56-year-old Covid-19 positive man with acute respiratory distress syndrome, multi-organ dysfunction syndrome and ischemic heart disease died on July 24.

A 72-year-old man suffering from refractory hypoxemia/refractory ARDS, septic shock, secondary bacterial infection, renal failure, acute coronary event, arrhythmia, pulmonary thromboembolism succumbed to the virus while a 45-year-old woman with metastatic carcinoma right lung, viral pneumonia died on July 24.

A 55-year-old man suffering from refractory hypoxemia/Refractory ARDS, septic shock, bacterial infection, renal failure, arrhythmia and pulmonary thromboembolism, succumbed to the virus. A 70-year-old man with severe pneumonia with ARDS, multiorgan dysfunction, sepsis acute on chronic kidney disease failed to respond to the treatment and died.

199 fresh cases

On the other hand, the Covid-19 case graph saw a slight downward trend with 199 fresh cases recorded on Sunday.

A 28-year-old engineer of Puttur CMC and a 46-year-old police official were also confirmed Covid-19 positive.

Sindhu B Rupesh said of the fresh cases, 31 are the primary contacts of infected persons. Seventy-three persons with symptoms of Influenza-like Illnesses (ILI), 10 with symptoms of severe acute respiratory infection (SARI), and two with international travel history have tested positive. The contacts of the 83 infected are being traced by the officials.

On a positive side, 90 people have recovered and were discharged from hospitals. The total discharges in the district are 2,217.

Following the CMC engineer testing positive, the CMC building in Puttur had been sealed since Saturday noon. The CMC will function normally from Monday.