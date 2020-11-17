Covid-19 didn’t deter people to celebrate ‘Gore Habba’

The 'Gore Habba', which is observed by throwing cow dung against each other, was celebrated amid Covid-19 pandemic, at Gumatapura in Talawadi taluk, coming under Tamil Nadu near Chamarajanagar border on Tuesday.

The festival is held on the next day of Deepavali, every year. The local administration gave permission to the festival at the last-minute. Though the number of people were less, compared to previous years, they were full of enthusiasm.

Though Talawadi comes under Tamil Nadu, Kannada people participate in the festival with great enthusiasm, with no caste or religious barriers. The festival has a history of more than 100 years.

The cow dung was collected near the Beereshwara temple right from the morning.

The ritual began after performing puja at the Kareshwara temple at 2.30 pm. The youths, who participated in large numbers, started throwing cow dung against each other.

Later, the festival concluded by setting ablaze the replica of Chadikora at Gondekarana Gudda.

The cow dung used during the festival would be auctioned after two days. The money collected would be handed over to the Beereshwara temple.