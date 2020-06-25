Covid-19: Disinfection begins in Mysuru's market areas

Ranjith Kandya, DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Jun 25 2020, 22:03 ist
  • updated: Jun 25 2020, 22:07 ist
Workers spray disinfectant at Chikka Gadiyara in Mysuru on Thursday. DH PHOTO

As cases of Covid-19 are on the rise in the city, Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) commenced disinfection at major markets on Thursday.

The authorities sprayed disinfectant at Devaraja Market, adjoining areas, near Chikka Gadiyara. Even though the MCC Commissioner ordered complete closure of Devaraja Market, Shivarampet, Santepet, Mannars Market and Boti Bazar, a few shops remained open and a few street fruits and vegetable vendors did business in front of the market.

It has to be mentioned that the commissioner has ordered complete closure of all five markets for four days from Thursday, for sanitisation work.

