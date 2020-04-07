COVID-19: Doctors to inspect police personnel

While the COVID-19 pandemic has been creating panic among the public, the police personnel who have been working day and night to observe total lockdown, have been facing the risk of getting infected.

Doctors in Madikeri have planned to conduct medical check-up of police personnel at various places in the district.

Four separate teams of doctors headed by Sri Rajarajeshwari Hospital managing director Dr B C Navin Kumar conducted the health check-up of police personnel in Madikeri on Monday.

The teams will conduct medical check-up at DySP office in Virajpet, Gonikoppa Circle, Virajpet town rural, Gonikoppa and Ponnampet police station on Thursday.

On April 11, the check-up of police personnel at Somwarpet Circle office, Somwarpet and Shanivarasanthe police stations will be done and personnel at Kutta Circle and Srimangala police station on April 13. Check-ups will be held at Bhagamandala and other special units on April 14.

Dr Navin Kumar, Dr Purushottam, Dr Kumar and Dr Pravin Kumar will be part of the team of doctors.