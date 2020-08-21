Covid-19 duty stress: Mysuru taluk health officer ends life

Nanjangud Taluk Health Officer Dr Nagendra S R (43), a Covid Warrior, died by suicide at his residence on Thursday. His family alleged he was under work pressure.

They said the Zilla Panchayat CEO was exerting pressure on the officer to achieve the target in connection with rapid antigen tests for Covid-19.

Following the incident, Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar urged healthcare workers on Covid duty to inform their bosses if they were stressed. "Our government has noticed that you are suffering from overwork and stress. I promise to doctors from all over the state, we will take appropriate action," he tweeted.

He also convened a meeting with the doctors' association in Nanjangud.

Health Minister B Sriramulu mourned the death. "I have ordered an inquiry into the case. Anyone found guilty will not be spared," he tweeted.

The state government has agreed to provide a compensation of Rs 30 lakh to the family of Dr Nagendra.

Health department officials, doctors and Nagendra's family members staged a flash protest in Nanjangud.

The family alleged that despite shortage of staff, the Zilla Panchayat CEO had directed to conduct 300 antigen tests per day.

According to his family, Nagendra was staying alone in his Girinagar house as a precautionary measure due to Covid. His wife Anitha and seven-year-old daughter were at Anitha’s parents’ house in Hebbal.

Dr Rajani MH, Deputy Director, Mental Health, Department of Health and Family Welfare, told DH, "So far, 2,823 doctors of the state health department and 10,399 other healthcare workers have been counselled. Usually, many of them are stressed as they are away from families. They fear contracting the virus on the job."

Health Department Director Dr Omprakash Patil said this was the first case of a department staffer ending his life owing to Covid duty pressure.

In a statement issued by the Private Hospitals and Nursing Homes Association (PHANA), doctors urged the government "to create a conducive environment for medical professionals".