Covid-19 fatalities high among those above 65 years in Udupi

Coronavirus can be fatal for elderly people if not treated at the early stages, reveal statistics with the health and family welfare department.

Till September 3, Udupi district had recorded 105 fatalities. As many as 76 patients among them were above 55 years.

Follow live updates on the Covid-19 pandemic here

The death rate of the infected patients under 14 years of age is 0.09% while it is 4.39% among those who are above 65 years. If an average of 100 in this age category are infected, then more than four persons are losing their battle to the virus.

The death rate in the age group of 55 to 64 is 1.90%. If an average of 100 people in this age group are infected, then at least two are falling prey to the virus. Saving the lives of elderly citizens is a huge challenge for doctors treating the patients in the district.

Of the 5,120 infected women, 23 had died of Covid-19. Among the 6,999 infected men, 82 had succumbed to the virus.

It is not that men are more vulnerable to Covid-19. Men also suffered serious health complications when compared to women, according to doctors.

Out of 105 fatalities, Udupi taluk recorded the highest with 19%, Kundapura-11%, Baindoor-11%, Kaup-9%, Karkala-8%, Brahmavar-8% and Hebri-1%.

Compared to other districts, the death rate in Udupi was less. Bidar has recorded the highest death rate with 2.9%, while Udupi has recorded 0.8% death rate and is in the 29th position among Covid-19 fatalities in Karnataka.

Health officials said, “The medical facilities and increase in testing rate have helped in tracing infection at early stages and reducing the death rate with timely health care.”

Udupi District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Sudhirchandra Sooda said owing to rumours spread on social media about Covid-19 infection, many senior citizens are availing medicines at home without consulting doctors. They are rushed to the hospital only after their health worsens.

As a result, the death rate among senior citizens is on the rise. Those infected who are under home isolation should maintain distance from senior citizens at home.

If all members of the house are primary contacts of the infected, then they should undergo testing compulsorily. If senior citizens are found infected, then they should be hospitalised for treatment. All have a responsibility to save senior citizens, he added.