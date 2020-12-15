Covid-19 fear scales down Christmas celebrations, no winter fest in Mysuru

It is mid-December and is time for carol singing competitions, cake and winter festivals as part of Christmas, and also to set the mood to welcome the New Year.

But, this year, Mysureans are missing carol singing competitions of students that heralds Christmas celebrations, the aroma of freshly baked cakes wafting in the air from popular bakeries and other activities.

Along with misty mornings and chill air, December brings the mood of joy and celebrations, and people are eager to bid farewell to the passing year and welcome the New Year.

But, the action is missing, with the fear of Covid still lingering. The organisers are in a dilemma and have got into a slow mode, as it is mandatory to follow Covid norms.

Speaking to DH, Mohammed of Aroma Bakery said that they are under confusion of organising the cake festival. Aroma Bakery at Loyal World in Vontikoppal has been organising cake shows every year.

Mohammed said that they don't want to stop the annual event and are planning to bake a huge cup cake, aiming for a Guinness record. However, a decision will be taken in a couple of days, he said.

Vijay Kumar, secretary, Mysore Diocesan Educational Society said, "Carol singing competition that was usually organised in a grand manner is not being held this year, due to Covid risk. But, online and pre-recorded competitions will be held for school teachers and Churches, from December 19."

He said that Christmas celebrations would be simple this year, similar to other religious festivals that are being held since the last few months, abiding by the government's instructions. The churches will restrict the number of people and will hold mass prayers at different times, for the benefit of devotees, he said.

It may be mentioned that the first-ever Christmas carnival was held last year, on December 21 and 22, on the premises of St Philomena's Church in Mysuru and was a great hit among the people. From boutiques to food stalls selling mouth-watering dishes, cake shops, dance, carols, games, skit, music, dress like Santa, Christmas tree decoration and many entertainment programmes were held.

Soumya, a homemaker, said, "We usually keep aside our December for family members and friends, who have settled abroad as it is the time they visit for holidays. But this year, due to Covid, only a few are expected to visit and thus, parties have been postponed for next year."