Covid-19: GPs implement voluntary lockdown in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi districts

Several Gram Panchayats in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts have voluntarily implemented full lockdown and taken strict measures to contain the transmission of Covid-19.

Aloor Gram Panchayat in Kundapura taluk has voluntarily implemented full lockdown from Thursday to Sunday. The residents will be allowed to purchase essentials on the remaining days as per the government guidelines.

Following the rise in Covid cases, the Gram Panchayat after consulting the public and traders had decided to impose a full lockdown for four days in a week. During the full lockdown, only emergency services are allowed. As many as 62 Covid-19 positive cases have been reported in Aloor. Of which, one is undergoing treatment in a hospital in Kundapura. The remaining are in home isolation, said Aloor GP Panchayat Development Officer Susheela.

The Vandse Gram Panchayat has also imposed self lockdown and has allowed public to purchase essentials on Mondays and Thursdays from 6 am to 10 am.

Vandse GP president Uday Kumar Shetty said shop owners should give priority to home delivery. There is a need to keep an eye on those arriving from outside the district and they should be made to undergo the Covid-19 test.

Oximeters have been given to patients in home isolation. In case children test negative but both the parents are positive, they are taken care of at Namma Bhoomi in Kanyana. People can dial 9480878283 for any help round-the-clock.

The Kollamogrugram panchayat in Dakshina Kannada district has also initiated tough rules. Unnecessary movement of people is strictly prohibited after 10 am. Those who fail to wear masks are fined. The Gram Panchayat has sought the help of the police to strictly impose the rules. Neriya gram panchayat also has gone for full lockdown for four days.

On the other hand, Hemmadi gram panchayat has appealed to the infected not to come out of their houses. Instead, arrangements have been made to supply essentials to their doorsteps.

GP president Sathyanarayana Rao said that donors and various associations have helped in the purchase of essential commodities. The grocery kits are prepared at gram panchayat hall to be distributed among the needy.

Mani Gram Panchayat has arranged free auto services to help the ration cardholders to ferry foodgrain distributed under the public distribution system. Without any means of transportation, the villagers were finding it difficult to carry foodgrain. Having realised the problems faced by the residents, Gram Panchayat president Balakrishna Alva Kodaje, along with members, has arranged autorickshaws for free transportation.