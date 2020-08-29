Covid-19: Health professionals work under threat

As the medical fraternity continued to fight novel coronavirus to ensure safety of the people, they are forced to work under fear, without protection for their life. The workers, including doctors, are being attacked, abused and harassed, in some pockets of the region.

Cases of public attacking or threatening health professionals are increasing with each passing day.

A health professional was abused and almost attacked by a group in the city for advising them to maintain social distance during Covid test on Thursday. A similar incident was reported on Wednesday too. Unfortunately, no police complaint is registered and no protection is given to health workers. A large number of people will be present in the place and it is highly impossible to control them, said an officer.

An officer said, All workers are working under threat and have lost mental peace. A majority of the health workers work for meager salaries. We get just Rs 8,000 to Rs 10,000.”

The district administration, Health department and Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) are conducting rapid antigen tests at different places, but the citizens are reluctant to cooperate with health personnel.

A doctor said, “It is difficult to deal with a section of the people. They don’t understand what we are doing. Some people tried to assault and abused me for asking them to stand in a queue and to maintain social distance.”

When asked why he did not file a police complaint, he said, “It is a waste of time. Several police complaints have been filed in parts of the state, but, what is the result?” he asked.

Another worker said, the people are not ready to accept their reports. “A patient tried to assault, when we told that he tested positive for Covid-19,” she said.

Inspector General of Police (Southern Range) Vipul Kumar was not available for comment and Mysuru Regional Commissioner G C Prakash said, “The respective district administration and police departments will take measures in this regard. The Health department can also take police support, wherever necessary.”