Covid-19 hits normal life in villages near forests

Many villages in the district are now in the grip of the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic.

Many people have contracted the virus in many villages closer to the forest regions, especially in Northern Kodagu. Siddapura, Nellihudikeri and surrounding villages in Southern Kodagu too, are affected by the pandemic.

Many people in the village are Covid-19 patients. There are deaths too, according to residents of Kadmane village.

No case last year

The village is dependent on labourers on daily wages and they now find it difficult to make ends meet. Kadmane did not report any case last year.

The village, under the Tholurushetty gram panchayat in Somwarpet taluk, is surrounded by coffee plantations and paddy fields. Those in the village had little contact with outsiders, but the virus managed to affect the villagers.

Mahesh Thimmaiah, a volunteer from Seva Bharathi, said that some Bengalureans visited his house when they came there for a function. Within days, his grandmother, her sister and Mahesh’s cousin tested positive and passed away.

“Now, almost every house in the village has a Covid-19 patient,” he says. Mahesh, through Seva Bharathi, performed the final rites of people dying of Covid-19.

Tests only at Somwarpet

The Kadmane villagers will have to go to Somwarpet for Covid-19 tests.

On testing positive, they should be admitted at Covid Care Centre in Koodige. The daily wage labourers and financially underprivileged, can’t cover such a long distance during lock down. There are no proper ambulance facilities in the region. Even though the condition of the patient is serious, the patient will be under home isolation.

Situation is similar in many villages. Members of some non-government organisations perform last rites of the deceased.

These days, there is less movement of people near Handli region close to Shanivarasanthe on the Kodagu-Hassan border. About 21 villages in Handli Panchayat limits have been affected by the pandemic. People are afraid to venture outside their houses.

Rangi, a woman labourer from Koldipet, says,” She is unable to go to work in plantations. I don’t know who will look after my children if I die”

She lacks details about receiving a vaccine.

H B Jayamma, a resident of Bellaralli, says,” There is no supply of vaccines at Shanivarasanthe Community Health Centre. Many people still have not received the first dose.”

‘Situation under control’

Dr Rajeshwari from Shanivarasanthe stated that a maximum number of Covid-19 cases were detected in the bordering villages of Kodagu during April.

“The pandemic is now under control. There is a sufficient stock of medicine, “ she says.

People turn mentally weak

There were charges that Covid Care Centre in Galibeedu lacked hot water and poor quality meals. Some patients had protested too. According to the staff, the patients lacked taste due to the effects of the virus.

“Quality food is served now. The patients lack a positive attitude. Nobody is cheering them up, “ a patient said.

Another Covid-19 patient considers the designated Covid-19 hospital in Madikeri as the only hope for those who are seriously ill as it has the ICU facility.

Farmers’ future bleak

Vegetable growers and floriculturists in Kittturu, Kodlipet, Handli, Hebbale, Torenuru, Shirangala, Heggadahalli, Koodige, Aluru Siddapura, Banavara, Gonimarooru, Ganaguru and Aluvara regions have suffered huge losses due to lockdown.

Handli gram panchayat member Veerendra Kumar said that the lock down had impacted the farming

produce.

Tribal apathy

People dwelling in tribal hamlets in Karekandu, Bombuhadi, Chenihadli, Ayirusuli, Majjigehalla and others are hesitant to receive vaccinations. Even though Covid-19 cases have not been reported in the tribal hamlets, their lives have been affected as they have no work due to lock down.