Covid-19-infected kills self in Mangaluru

A Covid infected person killed himself by hanging inside a toilet of a Covid facility in Mangaluru on Sunday.
Devaraj of Udayagiri was undergoing treatment at Trauma Care Centre.
The reason for the suicide is yet to be ascertained.
