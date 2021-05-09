Covid-19-infected kills self in Mangaluru

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • May 09 2021, 14:15 ist
  • updated: May 09 2021, 14:15 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A Covid infected person killed himself by hanging inside a toilet of a Covid facility in Mangaluru on Sunday.

Devaraj of Udayagiri was undergoing treatment at Trauma Care Centre.

The reason for the suicide is yet to be ascertained.

Mangaluru
Karnataka
COVID-19
Coronavirus

