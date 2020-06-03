COVID-19 lab at Adichunchanagiri Medical College

Adichunchanagiri seer Nirmalanandanatha Swami inaugurated the new Covid-19 testing lab, established at a cost of Rs 1 crore, at Adichunchanagiri Institute of Medical Sciences, here, on Wednesday. The seer said, “The Covid-19 pandemic is being tackled well, by both Centre and state government, with the support of the people.”

The mutt has established the quantitative polymerase chain reaction (qPCR) technology-based laboratory, a first of its kind in the state. The lab has a capacity to test around 500 samples per day. The people of the district can make use of the facility, he said.

District In-charge Minister K C Narayana Gowda lauded the seer for responding to an appeal and setting up the lab in just 15 days. There will be no need to wait for two days, as the results would be available within 24 hours in the lab. The government is ready to bear the expenses, he said.